Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Grows By 29.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.1 %

HOVNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

