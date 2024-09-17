Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Grows By 29.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.1 %
HOVNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
