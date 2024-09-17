Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rises By 7.0%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

