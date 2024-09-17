Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 22.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 159,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

