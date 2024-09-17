Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreases By 11.9%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $940.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

