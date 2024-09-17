Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 21.5%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 131.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CCNE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $513.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNB Financial

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.