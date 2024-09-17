Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Rises By 6.3%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.48. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.