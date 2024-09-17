Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Declines By 20.1%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,269,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 57,874,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. China Hongqiao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
