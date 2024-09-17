Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Declines By 20.1%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,269,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 57,874,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. China Hongqiao Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.