Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Increases By 29.6%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

