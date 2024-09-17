Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Drops By 41.9%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Binah Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Binah Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. Binah Capital Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group ( NASDAQ:BCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

