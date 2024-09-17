Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Drops By 41.9%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Binah Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Binah Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. Binah Capital Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

