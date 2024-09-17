Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Grows By 12.8%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banzai International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banzai International stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 657,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

