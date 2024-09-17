Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Grows By 12.8%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNZI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banzai International Stock Up 1.0 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banzai International stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 657,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.