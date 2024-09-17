Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Expands By 14.8%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVALGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QVAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QVAL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

