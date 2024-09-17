Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Expands By 14.8%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QVAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $45.74.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
