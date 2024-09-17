Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 24.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,746,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.4 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Air China Company Profile
