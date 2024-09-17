Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Rises By 32.9%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,563. The company has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 841.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.