Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Increases By 5.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

