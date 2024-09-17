Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.98

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 22170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

