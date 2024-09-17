Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 35,000 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.