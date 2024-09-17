Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

