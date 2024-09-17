Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,829 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

