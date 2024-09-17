Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$27.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.