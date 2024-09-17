Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 8,530 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

