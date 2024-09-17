Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AON by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $350.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $353.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

