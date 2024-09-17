Sangoma Technologies (STC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

