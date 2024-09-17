Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,793. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.08. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$22.79 and a 12 month high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.17. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.7951669 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. Also, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.