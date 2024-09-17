Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NERD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Get Roundhill Video Games ETF alerts:

Roundhill Video Games ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.