Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 154.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 130,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,571. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

