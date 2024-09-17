RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $359.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $310.00 to $359.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.54.

Shares of RH stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.73. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

