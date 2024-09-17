Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Financial Survey

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb -14.06% 12.51% 3.03% Revelation Biosciences N/A -152.41% -74.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 2 13 2 0 2.00 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than Revelation Biosciences.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Revelation Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.51 billion 2.18 $8.03 billion ($3.10) -16.13 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$120,000.00 ($30.91) -0.03

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Revelation Biosciences. Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Revelation Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of AML; Inrebic for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptom; Sotyktu for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Augtyro for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane to treat breast cancer, NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

