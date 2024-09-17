Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 563.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $65,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $281,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $159,365,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,175,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.4 %

GWW stock opened at $1,008.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $961.14 and its 200 day moving average is $954.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

