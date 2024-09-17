Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.2 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

