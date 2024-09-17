ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $37.03 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00105825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

