RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Sells $5,580,885.86 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,814 shares in the company, valued at $91,981,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,500. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $309.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

