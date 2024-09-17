Radio Caca Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

