QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $2,240.09 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,843.49 and $2,240.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197092 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,539.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

