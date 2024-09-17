Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.33 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 933.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

