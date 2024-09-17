Qtum Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $230.40 million and $27.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.61 or 0.03934620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00040260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,319,400 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

