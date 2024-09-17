Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 274,412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

