Prom Price Hits $5.06 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00008386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,347.98 or 1.00067011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.89297235 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,366,410.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

