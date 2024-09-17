ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.05

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 641031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

