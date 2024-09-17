Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,999.0 days.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMCUF traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

