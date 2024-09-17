Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.20. Priority Technology shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 65,748 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $517.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,870,704.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,252,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,395 shares of company stock valued at $468,110. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

