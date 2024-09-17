Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $306,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

