Primecap Management Co. CA Has $779.89 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,030 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.46% of Jacobs Solutions worth $779,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

