Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.99% of Universal Display worth $398,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna increased their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

