Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $787,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

PTMN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 37,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

