PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $39,940.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,412.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 46,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $29,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $39,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,412.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,932 shares of company stock worth $154,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.35% of PLBY Group worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 461,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. PLBY Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 170.26% and a negative net margin of 41.26%.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.