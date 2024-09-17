Plancorp LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

