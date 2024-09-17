Plancorp LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.