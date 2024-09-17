Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.4% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.