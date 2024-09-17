Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 302,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,982. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

