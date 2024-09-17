Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 233,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 492,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 245,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.