Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 233,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
